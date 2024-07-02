Azerbaijan to invite about 30 organizations to observe early parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission will invite about 30 organizations to monitor the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in the country, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said on Tuesday.

He noted that invitations have been prepared for observers of the past elections.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.Under the presidential Order, the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall be dissolved and the snap parliamentary elections in the Azerbaijani parliament shall be scheduled for September 1, 2024.

News.Az