Azerbaijan to join 22nd General Assembly and Symposium in Florence

As a part of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Italy, Azerbaijan will be the 2020 Guest Country of the 22nd General Assembly and International Symposium “Build

The Azerbaijani booth themed “Azerbaijan Meets the World in Florence” will be set up as part of the exhibition to feature local wares and samples of Azerbaijani culture and cuisine. A special presentation of Kelaghayi (national headscarf of Azerbaijan) will also be held.

The 2020 annual meeting, promoted by the Fondazione Romualdo Del Bianco and the International Institute Life Beyond Tourism, will focus on the topics dealing with economic, socio-cultural, environmental aspects of sustainable development along with interpretation and communication of different places with their cultural expressions (craftmanship, traditional production etc). The symposium is aimed at widening the concept of cultures, therefore of dialogue among cultures since 1991.

