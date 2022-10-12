Azerbaijan to launch Media Register soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Register will be launched in Azerbaijan in the coming days, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during a ceremony of signing a memorandum of cooperation between the MEDIA and Press Council, News.Az reports.

Ismayilov recalled that the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday approved the “form of a journalist’s card” and “the amount of fee required for the issuance or replacement of a journalist’s card and the procedure for using these funds”.

“Thus, the regulatory framework for reforms was provided. From this point of view, there are only documents that need to be adapted, and work is underway in this regard,” the MEDIA executive director added.

