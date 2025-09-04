Azerbaijan to mark 90th anniversary of People's Writer Yusif Samadoghlu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 90th anniversary of People's Writer Yusif Samadoghlu.

According to the order, the Ministry of Culture, in consultation with the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, will develop and implement a plan of events to honor Samadoghlu’s legacy, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with addressing matters related to the order.

