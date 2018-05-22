Azerbaijan to mark 90th birth anniversary of Academician Jalal Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to mark the 90th birth anniversary of Academician Jalal Aliyev, Trend reports.

In June 2018, 90 years will pass from the birth of the prominent Azerbaijani scientist, famous public figure, full member of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences, honored scientist, doctor of biological sciences, Professor Jalal Aliyev.

The order reads that Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, have been instructed to prepare and implement a plan of events dedicated to the 90th birth anniversary of Academician Jalal Aliyev, taking into account his long-term consistent activity for development of biological science in Azerbaijan, formation of personnel resources, and organization of science in general.

News.Az

News.Az