Azerbaijan to observe 7 consecutive non-working days in the New Year
@APA
The places of work and rest days have been changed, News.az reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers made a decision in this regard.
According to the decision, in order to ensure the consistency of working and rest days, the places of the working days of December 30, 2024, and January 3, 2025 and the rest days of December 28 and 29, 2024, respectively, have been changed.
Note that next year, December 4 and 5 fall on Saturday and Sunday. Thus, 7 days in a row - December 30 and December 31, 2024, and January 1, January 2, January 3, January 4 and January 5, 2025 will be non-working days.
The Cabinet of Ministers made a decision in this regard.
According to the decision, in order to ensure the consistency of working and rest days, the places of the working days of December 30, 2024, and January 3, 2025 and the rest days of December 28 and 29, 2024, respectively, have been changed.
Note that next year, December 4 and 5 fall on Saturday and Sunday. Thus, 7 days in a row - December 30 and December 31, 2024, and January 1, January 2, January 3, January 4 and January 5, 2025 will be non-working days.