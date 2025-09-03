Azerbaijan to open embassy in Bahrain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to establish an embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The draft law for setting up the embassy has been added to the agenda of the Azerbaijani Parlaiment's International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs Committee, which is scheduled to meet on September 10, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The draft, titled “On the Establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Bahrain (Manama),” will be reviewed and discussed during the committee session.

News.Az