Azerbaijan to open Trade House in Kiev

Ukranian PM Vladimir Groysman met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev who is on an official visit to Kiev.

According to the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, the sides agreed to expand cooperation in different spheres.

All the same, Groysman and Mustafayev found it expedient to open Azerbaijan's Trade House in Kiev. They believe that the opening of the Trade House will become an impulse in development of bilateral ties and attract Azerbaijani investments in Ukraine.

