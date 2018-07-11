Azerbaijan to produce unmanned systems jointly with Israeli Aeronautics company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Ministry and the Israeli Aeronautics company have signed a protocol on intentions to organize joint production of a new type of un

The protocol was signed in Baku during the meeting of Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Industry Minister Yahya Musayev with the delegation headed by Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aeronautics Yedidya Ya'ari.

Musayev informed the delegation about the activities of Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Ministry.

At the meeting, the information was also provided on the successful activity of the AZAD Systems joint venture, specializing in the production of various drones in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

