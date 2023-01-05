Azerbaijan to raise minimum labor pension
- 05 Jan 2023 10:55
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 180428
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-to-raise-minimum-labor-pension Copied
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday signed an Order on additional measures to improve the social well-being of the population, News.Az reports.
Under the Order, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to submit to the President of Azerbaijan its proposals on bringing the minimum labor pension to 280 manat ($164.7).