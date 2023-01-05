Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to raise minimum labor pension

Azerbaijan to raise minimum labor pension

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday signed an Order on additional measures to improve the social well-being of the population, News.Az reports.

Under the Order, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to submit to the President of Azerbaijan its proposals on bringing the minimum labor pension to 280 manat ($164.7).


