Azerbaijan to relocate 156 more families to city of Fuzuli

On April 16, the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs held a lottery among the families to be relocated to the city of Fuzuli in the next stage, News.az reports citing the Committee.

The officials of the State Committee, the representatives of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Garabagh Economic Region (except Shusha district), the Fuzuli District Executive Authority, and the Public Council under the State Committee attended the ceremony.

In the first phase, the families who have been living in difficult conditions in the temporary settlement buildings and are permanently registered in this city will be moved to the new residences in the city of Fuzuli. 147 families participated in the lottery. According to the family composition, 59 of them will be provided with two-room, 80 with three-room, and 17 with four-room apartments. Until now, those families have lived in temporary settlements in different areas of the Republic.

The former IDPs who will soon return to Fuzuli for permanent residence expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, and the First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The families who participated in the lottery will be seen off to the city of Fuzuli in the coming days.

News.Az