Azerbaijan to launch first stage of return to Zabukh village of Lachin district

On August 7, Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons held a draw among the families that will be relocated to Zabukh village, Lachin district at the first stage, News.az reports.

20 families – 88 people participated in the draw. Until now, those families lived in temporary settlements in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit, in the territory of the Absheron district.

The draw aims to ensure objectivity and transparency in the settlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Representatives of displaced families define the exact address of the houses given to them by drawing lots.

The families who participated in the draw will soon be sent to Zabukh village.

They expressed their gratitude to the President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created in the liberated territories and for the attention and care shown to IDPs.

News.Az