Azerbaijan to send second plane with humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkiye

Under the Azerbaijani President`s instructions, the plane with humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan with a 370-strong rescue team of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations on board will leave for Adana airport in the next few hours to mitigate the impact of the quake that struck Turkiye, News.Az reports.

The second plane provided with necessary rescue equipment, including tents, bedding, medical supplies etc, is being prepared to be sent shortly.

News.Az