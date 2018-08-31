Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to take part at Exhibition of Friendship in capital of South Korea

Azerbaijan will take part at the Exhibition of Friendship in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

Report informs that the exhibition will be held in front of the city hall on September 1-2.

The exhibition will feature a stand where products and souvenirs from Azerbaijan will be presented.

News.Az


