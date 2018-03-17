Azerbaijan to wrap up some procedures amid upcoming presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of procedures related to the presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for April 11, will be completed on March 17.

According to the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of presidential election, the procedure for inclusion into electoral lists and clarification on constituencies of voters residing outside Azerbaijan, voters who are on a long business trip or registered at diplomatic representations or consular institutions of Azerbaijan, as well as approval of the lists of these constituencies will be completed on March 17, according to AzVision.

Furthermore, the deadline for transfer of election certificates from district election commissions to precinct election commissions expires today.

The procedure for issuing an electoral certificate to voters by the relevant district election commissions will also end on March 17.

The procedure for clarifying the electoral lists approved for each polling station, as well as the electoral lists for polling stations established in hard-to-reach or mountainous areas, will be completed today.

March 17 is the last day of the procedure for informing voters about the place and time of voting on the Election Day through the media or placards.

Presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Calendar Plan of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), pre-election campaigning starts 23 days prior to the voting day and is stopped 24 hours before the start of voting. Thus, the campaigning will start on March 19 and end at 08:00 (local time) on April 10.

