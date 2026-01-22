Azerbaijan Tourism Board expands outreach in Thailand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has strengthened its presence in the Southeast Asian travel market through active participation in the Thai International Travel Fair Business Matching (TITF B2B) event held on January 21 in Bangkok.

During the event, ATB conducted around 30 pre-scheduled meetings with qualified Thai outbound travel buyers, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

These focused sessions provided an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of Azerbaijan as an emerging and diverse travel destination in the Thai market, while introducing new tourism products and experiences as well as providing Thailand’s leading tourism professionals with information about Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, natural landscapes, health tourism opportunities, winemaking traditions, and the country’s potential for winter sports.

The event served as a strategic platform for building direct relationships with key Thai travel agencies, exploring new business opportunities, and positioning Azerbaijan as a must-visit destination for Thai travelers.

News.Az