Azerbaijan transfers 11 Karabakh residents to Armenia

Azerbaijan has transferred 10 ethnic Armenians and one Armenian citizen of Russian nationality, who had remained in the Karabakh region, to Armenia, Armenian officials said.

Armenia’s Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Arsen Torosyan stated that the individuals had stayed in the region since the complete dismantling of the separatist administration in Karabakh in 2023, News.Az reports, citing Sputnik Armenia.

“Dear compatriots, I inform you that 10 Armenians still residing in Karabakh (Azerbaijan) and one Armenian citizen of Russian nationality applied to the relevant authorities in Azerbaijan and Armenia requesting relocation to the Republic of Armenia. Based on these applications, the individuals were transferred to Armenia,” Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

No further details about the resettlement, including the current condition of those transferred, have been released.

