Azerbaijan, Tunisia focus on expanding bilateral ties

On the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on March 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Al-Nafti.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tunisia, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

They emphasized the importance of expanding relations between the two countries, which are bound by shared religious and cultural roots, across various fields.

The ministers also highlighted the existing potential for cooperation, particularly in establishing a consultation mechanism between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, the necessity of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tunisia within regional and international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement, was underscored.

The FMs also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az