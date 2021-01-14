Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan implement successful cooperation in the region - expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkey are implementing successfully projects and cooperation in the region in a three- or four-lateral format, the Azerbaijani political scientist and expert on the Middle East, Turab Rzayev, told News.Az.

"Such cooperation formats include Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Russia/Iran, and others. And in this regard, I think that the format of cooperation Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan will be one of the new and very successful political formats. This cooperation is extremely beneficial from the point of view of providing free movement of Turkish and Pakistani goods in the eastern and western directions. On the other hand, Pakistan is a country that has a particularly warm attitude towards Azerbaijan and Turkey and has supported those countries for a long time," he said.

In turn, the expert added, Azerbaijan and Turkey help the development of various industries in Pakistan.

