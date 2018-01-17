Azerbaijan, Turkey emphasize potential for expanding strategic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade and head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Volkan Bozkir have discussed the ways of developing relations between the two countries.

The two emphasized the growing potential for expanding strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey. Rasizade hailed cooperation between the two countries, particularly joint global energy and transport projects, AzerTag reports.

They said that 2018 will see a number of events of crucial importance to both countries, including the centenary of the foundation of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, centenary of Baku's liberation from the Armenian occupation by the Caucasus Islamic Army of Turkey, as well as the 25th anniversary of Turkey's becoming the first state to recognize Azerbaijan as an independent state after it restored its independence.

The two also stressed the importance of finding a soonest possible solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh dispute within the framework of international law and based on the principle of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of Azerbaijan.

