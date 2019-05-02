Azerbaijan-Turkey joint tactical exercises continue - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Mustafa Kemal Ataturk 2019” Azerbaijan-Turkey joint tactical exercises are underway, ONA reports citing Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of the exercises is to coordinate the joint activities of the Azerbaijani and Turkish military units by developing joint staff plans, increasing the combat readiness of the personnel and developing their joint operations skills, as well as to maintain a high level of mutual relations and mutual understanding of military servicemen of the countries via exchange of experiences.

News.Az

