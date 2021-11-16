Azerbaijan, Turkey to arrange mutual trade in securities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkey have agreed to organize mutual trade in securities, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov said during discussions on the draft state budget for 2022 at a plenary session of the country's parliament on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Rustamov said that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan is actively cooperating with the financial infrastructure of Turkey.

"An agreement was reached that the securities of the Istanbul Stock Exchange will be traded at the Baku Stock Exchange, and vice versa - the securities of Azerbaijan will be traded at the Turkish stock exchange," he noted.

He said that cooperation with large companies continues, noting that the companies want to issue their securities.

Rustamov also noted the great potential of the insurance market. "2022 is the year of the beginning of a new socio-economic strategy," he added.

News.Az