Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss strengthening business cooperation

Azerbaijani and Turkish economic and business officials have discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the business communities of both countries, expressing satisfaction with the current level of ties.

The meeting in Baku was attended by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli and a Turkish delegation led by Aygün Attar, chairman of the Board of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity Foundation (TADİV), and Selçuk Akat, chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Business Council (DEİK). The officials emphasized that the Foundation, established on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev, contributes to the development of interstate cultural and economic activities, , News.Az reports, citing local media.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the effective cooperation between the two countries in various sectors of the economy. They highlighted the favorable investment and business climate in Azerbaijan, discussed business opportunities in the liberated territories, and explored prospects for mutually beneficial partnerships.

