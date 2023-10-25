Azerbaijan-Türkiye joint tactical exercises ended (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2023" joint tactical exercises involving the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces have successfully ended, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

Joint tactical exercises took place with the participation of the Azerbaijan Army’s representatives from the Land Forces, Combined Arms Army, Air Force, Rocket and Artillery Troops, Engineering Troops, Special Forces, as well as the special forces of the Naval Forces and the relevant troops’ representatives of the Turkish Armed Forces.

All the tasks set in the exercises, which were held in order to exchange experience between the troops of the two fraternal countries and increase the professionalism of the servicemen, were successfully accomplished.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish joint tactical exercises held in different parts of Azerbaijan, including Baku city, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and liberated territories were involving up to 3000 military personnel from various types of troops of both countries, 130 pieces of armored vehicles, up to 100 artillery vehicles, more than 20 aviation and aircraft, engineering equipment and small boats.

