Azerbaijan, Türkiye praise successful development of allied relations in all areas

On December 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mevlut Cavusoglu, former Foreign Minister of Türkiye, member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, and head of the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Cavusoglu conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Azerbaijani President, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked Cavusoglu to extend his greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The Azerbaijani president also thanked Cavusoglu for his participation in the International Conference organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community in Baku, emphasizing the importance of the event.Cavusoglu, in turn, highlighted the significance of the conference and expressed his gratitude for the invitation.He congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the victory of the New Azerbaijan Party in the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan this year. Çavuşoğlu also congratulated the head of state on the excellent organization of COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan, describing the event as a historic summit and emphasizing the great significance of the decisions made there.The head of state noted the exemplary organization and significance of COP29, again commending the participation of a delegation led by the President of Türkiye in the event. The Azerbaijani leader stated that Türkiye’s contribution further enhanced the importance of COP29. President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted the participation of numerous heads of state and government, as well as other guests, in the event, noting that the conference was highly successful in terms of decision-making. The President of Azerbaijan underlined that COP29 once again showcased Azerbaijan's potential and leadership on the global stage. President Ilham Aliyev described the conference as another success for the Turkic world.Both sides praised the successful development of friendship, brotherhood, and allied relations between the two countries in all areas, including interparliamentary cooperation, and expressed confidence that these ties would continue to strengthen in the future.

