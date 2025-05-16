Azerbaijan, Türkiye talk educational cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his visit to the city of Erzincan, Zamin Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in the Turkish city of Kars, visited Binali Yildirim University to explore opportunities for strengthening educational cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

At a meeting with rector of the university, Professor Akın Levent, the two discussed the implementation of joint projects in the academic field, as well as the student and academic staff exchange programs, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The rector affirmed their readiness to further enhance relations with Azerbaijani higher education institutions.

The 6th Turkic World Ashuks Festival was held at Binali Yıldırım University on May 13-16.

