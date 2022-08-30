Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity, brotherhood is unparalleled in the world – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity, brotherhood and alliance based on the principle of “One nation, two states” is unparalleled in the world, President Ilham Aliyev said his congratulatory message addressed to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of Victory Day, News.Az reports.

“It is gratifying that our interstate relations are expanding day by day and becoming enriched with new content,” the head of state stressed.

“I am convinced that we will successfully continue our joint efforts in the direction of strengthening our strategic alliance and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation between our brotherly nations that have historically supported each other. This unity originates from the resolve of our people and the Shusha Declaration,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az