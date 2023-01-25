Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss provisions of draft agreement on division of Caspian seabed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the Joint Working Group on the division of the Caspian seabed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held in the city of Ashgabat on January 24-25.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on the border and the Caspian Sea issues Khalaf Khalafov, while the Turkmen delegation was headed by Director of the Caspian Sea Institute, Special Representative of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea issues Murad Atajanov.

Representatives of relevant ministries and institutions of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the provisions of the draft Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on the division of the Caspian seabed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

News.Az