Azerbaijan, Uganda mull prospects for agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova held a meeting with a Ugandan delegation led by John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs.

Gadimova highlighted the current state of the agrarian sector in Azerbaijan and the mechanisms of state support for agriculture, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

According to her, Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with partner countries in the agricultural sector, as well as in other fields.

The meeting also focused on prospects for agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uganda, the exchange of information on products with high export potential, increasing trade in agricultural and food products, expanding relations between businesspeople, and other issues.

Minister John Mulimba emphasized that Uganda is a friendly country to Azerbaijan and is interested in developing partnerships in all areas. He noted the great potential for expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The sides expressed their mutual interest in deepening agrarian cooperation.

They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az