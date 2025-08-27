Azerbaijan, Uganda explore various aspects of bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a meeting with Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba.

The ministers discussed political, trade and economic, energy, and humanitarian aspects of Azerbaijan-Uganda relations, as well as collaboration within regional and international organizations, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the African Union, News.Az reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The parties also touched upon regional issues.

The ministers exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uganda and expressed satisfaction at the broad prospects for developing both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

News.Az