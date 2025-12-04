President Aliyev meets UK defence minister to discuss ties, peace agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with Lord Vernon Coaker, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Defence, in Baku on Thursday to discuss ways to develop bilateral cooperation, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

President Aliyev noted that cooperation between the two countries began in the energy sector and later expanded to multiple areas. “There are strong opportunities to further enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and other fields,” he said. He also highlighted the opening of a new chapter in defense industry collaboration, describing it as a sign of mutual trust.

Lord Coaker conveyed greetings from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and emphasized the friendship- and trust-based relations between the two countries. He underlined the UK’s interest in further developing bilateral ties within the framework of a strategic partnership.

President Aliyev thanked Coaker for the greetings and asked him to convey his own regards to Prime Minister Starmer. He also recalled with satisfaction Starmer’s participation at last year’s COP29 UN climate conference in Baku and their meeting during the event.

Lord Coaker additionally congratulated Aliyev on the outcome of the August 8 Washington summit, which advanced the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the broader peace agenda.

President Aliyev underlined the historical significance of these developments, noting the special role played by US President Donald Trump. “Azerbaijan has been the initiator of the peace agenda, and we will continue our efforts to advance it,” he said.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, underscoring the two countries’ commitment to strengthening cooperation and regional stability.

News.Az