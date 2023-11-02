Azerbaijan, UK discuss possible involvement of int’l organizations in demining ops in Karabakh

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov has met with UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the large-scale demining, restoration and reconstruction activities carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the possible participation of local and international organizations in the field of mine clearance.

The meeting also saw the exchange of views on the UK’s support for mine action activities in Azerbaijan and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az