Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, UK ink defense cooperation plan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan, UK ink defense cooperation plan
Photo: UK Embassy in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom signed a defense cooperation plan for the next two years.

“Yesterday, the UK Defense Ministry and the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry signed the 2026/27 Defense Bilateral Cooperation Plan,” the UK Embassy in Baku announced on X, News.Az reports.

“The UK is proud of our close cooperation with Azerbaijan in defense and its role in the Strategic Partnership,” the embassy stated.

According to the embassy, the UK looks forward to working closely together with Azerbaijan to deliver on shared priorities.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      