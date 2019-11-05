Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss prospects for development of relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko on the sidelines of the EU’s Eastern Partnership (EaP) Minist

The FMs exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations, as well as the current level of and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries, AzerTag reports.

The sides hailed the existing cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade, transport and other spheres. An exchange took place over the strategic projects implemented in the region.

They also discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine within various international organizations and agreed to continue joint efforts to this end.

Minister Mammadyarov invited his counterpart to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

The two also discussed other regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az