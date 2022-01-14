Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade turnover will reach $1B in near future: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine will reach $1 billion, maybe even more, in the near future, President Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Azerbaijan and Ukraine have new plans in the field of energy, which is a traditional area of cooperation, said President Aliyev, expressing confidence that these plans will be implemented.

The head of state said the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) intends to expand its activities in Ukraine.

“I am glad that the Ukrainian side also supports it. At present, SOCAR has an extensive network of filling stations in Ukraine, and, of course, the new steps in the export and processing of oil and oil products will further deepen our cooperation. There is no disagreement on cooperation on other types of energy,” he added.

The Azerbaijani leader praised a 20-percent growth in the trade turnover with Ukraine last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am glad that our trade turnover increased by more than 20 percent last year despite the pandemic, and I do hope that it will reach the level of $1 billion, maybe even more, in the near future. Because the implementation of the documents we signed today and other issues discussed will definitely serve to increase the turnover between the two countries,” President Aliyev concluded.

News.Az