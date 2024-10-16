Azerbaijan, UN Climate Change Conference ink memorandum on security cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Memorandum of Understanding on security cooperation has been signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).

This announcement was made on COP29's social media page on platform X, News.Az reports.The memorandum was signed in Baku during the Pre-COP29 meeting, a preparatory session ahead of the main conference. The document outlines the principles and framework for security cooperation both during COP29 and beyond its immediate scope.The U N Climate Change Conference is the highest decision-making body for negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement. These conferences, which began in 1995 as small working sessions, have since evolved into some of the largest forums convened under the UN and other international organizations.The signing of this memorandum strengthens Azerbaijan's commitment to ensuring a secure and successful COP29 event, reinforcing collaboration with international partners.The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan on November 11-22. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. During two weeks, Baku will become a global hub, welcoming around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system. The abbreviation COP means "Conference of the Parties" and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.

News.Az