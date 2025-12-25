Azerbaijan, UN discuss family, women, and children’s cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bahar Muradova, chairperson of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Affairs, met with Vladanka Andreeva, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, in Baku on Thursday to mark the completion of her mission in the country.

Muradova highlighted Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies. She noted that collaboration with the UN in protecting the rights of women and children has played a significant role in shaping the country’s social welfare policy, News.Az reports, citing local media..

Andreeva, in turn, stressed the value of the experience she gained in Azerbaijan for her future work. She praised the Azerbaijan–UN partnership and expressed gratitude for the support provided during her tenure.

The officials also discussed the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2026–2030, signed between the Azerbaijani government and the UN.

News.Az