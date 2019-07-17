Azerbaijan, UNDP discuss expansion of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Chair of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov has met with Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner, and Assistant Administrator and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (RBEC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, AZERTAC reported.

The sides discussed the ways of expanding Azerbaijan’s bilateral cooperation with UNDP, and increasing the efficiency of the jointly implemented projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov noted that Azerbaijan maintains successful cooperation within the UN Development Program, saying that a number of important documents have been signed since 1992, Azerbaijan’s admission for membership in the organization.

Ali Ahmadov highlighted the recent reforms carried out towards ensuring sustainable development in all areas in Azerbaijan, hailing the crucial importance of the jointly implemented projects with the UNDP.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said that as a result of Armenia’s aggressive policy 20 percent of the Azerbaijani lands were occupied and more than a million of Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs, adding that all this creates challenges in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme Achim Steiner praised the reforms carried out in all areas in Azerbaijan and the country’s efforts in implementing SDGs.

Assistant Administrator and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (RBEC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger affirmed the UN’s readiness to support Azerbaijan in the projects aimed at achieving SDGs.

News.Az

