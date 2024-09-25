Azerbaijan unveils homegrown Zangezur drone at ADEX 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has unveiled its newly produced Zangezur unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the ADEX 2024 international defense exhibition.

Making its debut at the event, the Zangezur UAV features vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities and is primarily designed for radio-ecological monitoring, News.Az reports.The UAV is expected to significantly improve time efficiency in removing residual radiation from soil following demining operations in liberated areas. Additionally, the Zangezur UAV is upgradeable and can be adapted for use in combat scenarios. ADEX takes place at the Baku Expo Center from September 24 to September 26. It is the largest event in the region dedicated to the defence industry and coincides with the 14th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety, and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian). Both exhibitions feature participants from around the globe.The ADEX exhibition, while celebrating its fifth anniversary, operates with a decade of experience, continually growing its list of participants and sectors with each edition. Since its inception in 2014, the event has gathered numerous companies and hosted over 200 official delegations from more than 50 countries worldwide. To date, more than 30,000 visitors have attended throughout the years.Fourteen countries showcase national pavilions, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Türkiye, and Ukraine. Compared to the previous event in 2022, the number of exhibitors increased by 32%.Traditionally, ADEX attracts high-level delegations and distinguished guests from various countries.The exhibition, known for its focus on the latest in defence technology, consistently attracts global attention and continues to play a pivotal role in fostering international cooperation in the defence industry.

News.Az