Azerbaijan unveils number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date

Some 80 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

Over the past day, as many as 18 citizens received the first dose, 55 – the second dose and 7 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,346,365 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,169,419 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,664 people - the second dose and 1,500,282 people booster dose.

