Azerbaijan urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Israel

Azerbaijan has called on its citizens to avoid traveling to Israel unless necessary.

"Due to the current tense security situation between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are advised to refrain from traveling to the State of Israel unless necessary, and those who do travel are advised to exercise extreme caution," Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

"Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan currently in the State of Israel are requested to observe security and safety regulations and to act in accordance with the security instructions issued by local authorities," it added.

In case of emergency, our citizens are requested to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel as follows:

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel

telaviv@mission.mfa.gov.az

+972 54 539 77 88

