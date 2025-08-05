Azerbaijan, US discuss prospects for expanding economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Amy Carlon, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, to explore ways to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

“There are significant prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States across trade, energy, investment, transport-transit, industry, and other sectors,” Jabbarov shared on X (formerly Twitter), News.Az reports, citing local media.

The minister noted that the two sides discussed potential joint initiatives and emphasized the importance of advancing projects that serve shared regional development goals.

