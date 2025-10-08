Azerbaijan, U.S. think tank discuss transport, energy, digital cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov has met with a delegation led by Efgan Nifti, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of the Caspian Policy Center (CPC), a prominent U.S. research think tank, to discuss issues related to transport, energy, digitalization, economic cooperation, and sustainable development in the Caspian region.

During the meeting, Hummatov provided detailed information on the infrastructure and institutional reforms implemented to expand the Middle Corridor, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is taking significant steps toward becoming a multimodal logistics hub in the region, highlighting the importance of introducing digital transport systems, modernizing ports, railways, and airports, and developing the Zangezur Corridor.

The parties also discussed prospects for strengthening collaboration through future joint projects and analytical platforms.

News.Az