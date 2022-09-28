Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss implementation of roadmap on energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with the First Deputy Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan in Almaty Azim Akhmedkhadjaev.

Shahbazov is paying a visit to Almaty to take part in the second meeting of Energy Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Shahbazov said he discussed with Akhmedkhadjaev the implementation of the roadmap on multifaceted energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

“In Almaty, we discussed the implementation of the roadmap on our multifaceted energy cooperation with Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan. We have an agenda to strengthen our strategic partnership with Uzbekistan,” the Azerbaijani minister said on Twitter.

News.Az