Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan review prospects for co-op in military education

A delegation of the Military Personnel Training Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan visited the National Defense University of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The guests were briefed on the National Defense University’s history, educational system, educational process, and scientific activities. The meeting also held discussions on various topics.

The importance of mutual visits in the field of military education between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was emphasized as well.

Furthermore, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

