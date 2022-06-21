Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the expanded meeting in Tashkent, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan documents was held in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, News.az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the “Declaration on the Deepening of Strategic Partnership and Expanding Comprehensive Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev, and Minister of Employment and Labor Relations of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Nozim Khusanov signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, and Minister of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, and Head of Agency of Plant Protection and Quarantine of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ibrohim Ergashev signed the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Plant Quarantine and Protection between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, and Minister of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ruslanbek Davletov signed the “Agreement on cooperation in the field of protection of industrial property between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, and Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Ilkhom Makhkamov signed the “Agreement on International Road Transport between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov, and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhodir Kurbanov signed the “Agreement on Military Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Agreement on Military-Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Cooperation in Combating Illegal Migration and the Program of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2022-2024”.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov signed the “Agreement on Industrial Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Agreement on Interregional Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.





News.Az