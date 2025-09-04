Azerbaijan, Vietnam ink letter of intent on cooperation in military training

As part of his visit to Hanoi, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The meeting discussed cooperation in the field of defense between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, Minister Hasanov also met with his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Van Giang.

Prior to the meeting, an official welcoming ceremony was conducted, during which the defense ministers passed in front of guard of honor. The national anthems of both countries were performed by a military orchestra.

Minister Hasanov signed the Book of Remembrance.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, and also emphasized the importance of mutual visits and held a broad exchange of views on a number of issues.

The defense ministers of both countries signed Letter of Intent on cooperation in military training.

