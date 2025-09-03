Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore prospects for enhancing naval cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his trip to Hanoi, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov visited the headquarters of the Vietnam People's Navy on September 3.

First, Minister Hasanov paid tribute at the Monument to National Heroes and Martyrs and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, where wreaths were laid, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

Subsequently, the defense minister met with the Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, Vice Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for enhancing cooperation between the Navies of the two countries, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

In conclusion, Minister Hasanov visited a Navy brigade in Ha Long Bay and familiarized himself with its facilities.

