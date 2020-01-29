Azerbaijan War College hosts seminar on exchange of experience on STANAG tests

+ ↺ − 16 px

The War College of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hosted a seminar in accordance with the plan of bilateral cooperation for 2020 between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

During the seminar on the exchange of experience in the compilation and mutual verification of STANAG tests, topics related to the methodology of preparation and comparison of test results, as well as issues of bilateral cooperation between centers for foreign languages were discussed, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

News.Az

