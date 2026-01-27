Azerbaijan warns of disinformation campaign targeting alliance with Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency has issued a statement warning of what it describes as a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at undermining the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, News.Az reports.

According to the agency, false and manipulative reports have been circulating across several foreign online news platforms and social media channels, using unverified sources and presenting information that does not reflect reality. Preliminary investigations indicate that the content originated from the Russian language segment of the internet, specifically from the Tsargrad.tv platform.

In its statement, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemned the dissemination of what it called misleading material designed to distort public opinion and harm the brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The agency called on journalists and media organisations in both countries to take a principled stance against disinformation, urging them to avoid publishing content from unverified sources and to act responsibly to protect the information environment.

It also appealed to the public in Azerbaijan and Türkiye to disregard false reports and rely only on statements issued by official bodies.

The statement added that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on countering disinformation would continue. In this context, the Media Development Agency said it would further strengthen its coordination with the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of Türkiye to prevent similar incidents and promote a unified approach.

News.Az